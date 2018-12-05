New train reservation rules: These many seats will now be reserved for women
Railways currently also offers a reservation quota of six sleeper class berths in every mail/express train for female passengers, irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group.Additionally, a quota of six berths per train in 3 AC of Garib Rath Express trains has also been reserved for women.
New Delhi: Railways has decided to reserve for women six berths in AC 3-tier of Rajdhani, Duronto and all fully air-conditioned trains, according to a circular issued by the Railway Board. This quota is in addition to a combined quota of four lower berths per coach allotted in AC 3-tier for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.
Railways currently also offers a reservation quota of six sleeper class berths in every mail/express train for female passengers, irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group.
Additionally, a quota of six berths per train in 3 AC of Garib Rath Express trains has also been reserved for women.
In all trains having reserved sleeping accommodation, a combined quota of six lower berths per coach in sleeper class and three lower berths per coach each in AC-3 and AC-2 tier classes has been earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.
“It has been decided that a reservation quota of six berths in 3AC class of all Rajdhani/Duronto/fully air conditioned trains should be earmarked for female passengers, irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group of female passengers,” the circular said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- HDFC MF settles mutual fund violation case for Rs 3.78 crore
- GoAir offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in new sale
- Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to release in 10,000 Chinese theatres
- Ascendas-Firstspace buys warehousing assets in Chennai for $120 million
- Lighthouse buys stake in Aqualite Industries for ₹250 crore
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- New train reservation rules: These many seats will now be reserved for women
- Christian Michel: The man who almost swung the AgustaWestland chopper deal
- For KCR, winning in Mahbubnagar a matter of prestige, importance
- Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Rajasthan today, Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Telangana
- Get a handle on a boss with too many ideas