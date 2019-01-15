Petrol, diesel prices up for the 6th consecutive day. Today’s fuel price in top cities

As oil gained more than 1% today after dropping by 2% yesterday in volatile trading, state-run fuel retailers raised the price of petrol by 28 paise and the price of diesel by 29 paise. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Mirroring the recent upswing in the international crude oil market, petrol and diesel prices continued to rise for the sixth straight day today. As oil gained more than 1% today after dropping by 2% yesterday in volatile trading, state-run fuel retailers raised the price of petrol by 28 paise and the price of diesel by 29 paise. Fuel prices are now on a three-week high in India.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 70.41 in Delhi, Rs 72.73 in Bangalore, Rs 76.05 in Mumbai, Rs 73.08 in Chennai and Rs 72.52 in Kolkata. Diesel, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 64.47 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.59 in Bangalore, Rs 67.49 in Mumbai, Rs 68.09 in Chennai and Rs 66.24 in Kolkata.

On the rise since January 7, fuel prices have gone up by Rs 1.84 a litre for petrol and by Rs 2.02 for diesel. Prior to that, rates had cooled to a year’s low of Rs 68.29 for petrol and Rs 62.16 in case of diesel. This followed a decline in rates on almost all days since October 18, 2018.

If the last three months are taken into account then the price of petrol has fallen by about Rs 12 or about 15%. International benchmark Brent crude oil, which is now trading close to the $60 per barrel mark, has lost about 25% of its value during the corresponding period.

Oil prices had fallen more than 2% yesterday, taking a pause after a recent rally, pressured by data showing weakening imports and exports in China that raised new worries about a global economic slowdown hurting demand for crude oil. Since late December when it sank to a one-and-a-half year low, crude oil prices have gained more than 18%.