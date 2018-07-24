AirAsia India offers flight tickets from Rs 1,399 in ‘Last Minute Deals’

To avail AirAsia India’s ‘Last Minute Deals!’ offer, flyers are required to book their air tickets in advance. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Keeping in view the lean monsoon season, airlines in the country are offering a number of offers for domestic and international travel. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,399 under a new offer called ‘Last Minute Deals!’ The AirAsia India offer is open for booking till 29 July and is applicable for travel period till 31 October 2018, the airline said on its website.

The Rs 1,399 fare is applicable on Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Pune and Kochi domestic routes.

To avail AirAsia India’s ‘Last Minute Deals!’ offer, flyers are required to book their air tickets in advance and these promotional fares are not available during the embargo period, the airline added.

To book tickets under AirAsia India ‘Last Minute Deals’, a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit or debit card, said AirAsia India. Only limited seats are on offer and they may not be available on all flights.

AirAsia India’s offer on tickets is valid for new purchases only and is subject to availability and the carrier’s terms and conditions. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.

AirAsia India is offering tickets on the Bengaluru-Amritsar route from Rs 3,599. AirAsia India is also offering up to 30% discount on flight tickets on select flights.

Jet Airways is offering up to 30% discount on international and domestic flights, which is applicable on the base fare in the premier and economy segments.This discount offer from Jet Airways on international routes is applicable for travel after 17 July.

GoAir had announced a special ‘Monsoon Sale’ scheme in which the carrier is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,299 for a one-way journey across its network. The bookings for the limited four-day ‘Monsoon Sale’ began from Monday midnight and the travel period begins from 24 June 2018 and ends on 30 September 2018, according to its website goair.in.