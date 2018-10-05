J&J faulty hip implant: SC asks expert panel to submit report in 2 months

The device was manufactured by DePuy Orthopaedics Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of J&J. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the view of the Centre’s expert panel in connection with faulty hip implants by pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd (J&J) and directed its report to be filed in two months.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by Arun Kumar Goenka, seeking protection of fundamental rights under Article 21 (right to life) for 14,525 patients who had undergone the deputy acetabular surface replacement (ASR) hip implant surgeries since 2005.

The device in question was manufactured by DePuy Orthopaedics Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the $76.4 billion J&J, which is represented in India by the unlisted Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd.

At present there are no specific legal provisions to provide compensation to patients in such cases.

In August, the government constituted an expert committee and asked states to form separate committees to determine the quantum of compensation in an 8-year-old case of patients undergoing corrective surgery after being fitted with “faulty” hip implants sold by J&J.

The committee will consist of five members and be chaired by R.K. Acharya, director of Safdarjung Hospital’s sports injury centre.

In 2017, the health ministry had formed an expert committee under the chairmanship of Dr Arun Agarwal, former dean of Maulana Azad Medical College, which suggested at least Rs 20 lakh be paid to each patient.

The state level committees, the panel said, would evaluate the claims made by patients. The compensation will be decided by the central committee on the basis of the base amount and loss of wages.