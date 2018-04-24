USFDA finishes inspection at Alembic Pharma’s Panelav plant, shares rise on BSE

A representational image. Workers pack medicine bottles inside Alembic Pharmaceutical Ltd’s plant in Halol, in Gujarat. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Drug major Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said the US health regulator has conducted an inspection at its Panelav facility and has not made any observations.

“The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted an inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals API Facility located at Panelav from April 16-23, 2018. This was a scheduled inspection and at the end of the inspection, there were zero 483s,” Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

An FDA Form 483 is issued to a firm’s management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgement may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related acts. It notifies the company’s management of objectionable conditions at a facility.

Track market updates here

Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading at Rs517 on BSE, up 2.59%, from the previous close.