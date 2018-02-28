I-T dept issues look out circulars against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud.

New Delhi: The income tax department has issued a look out circulars against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to restrict their movement, officials said on Wednesday.

The I-T department also attached four assets of Nirav Modi worth Rs70 crore, the officials added.

Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud.