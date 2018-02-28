 I-T dept issues look out circulars against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

I-T dept issues look out circulars against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

The I-T department has also attached four assets of Nirav Modi worth Rs70 crore
Last Published: Wed, Feb 28 2018. 08 53 PM IST
PTI
Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud.
Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud.

New Delhi: The income tax department has issued a look out circulars against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to restrict their movement, officials said on Wednesday.

The I-T department also attached four assets of Nirav Modi worth Rs70 crore, the officials added.

Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud.

First Published: Wed, Feb 28 2018. 08 26 PM IST
Topics: Nirav Modi look out circular Mehul Choksi I-T dept PNB fraud

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »