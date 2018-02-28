I-T dept issues look out circulars against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
The I-T department has also attached four assets of Nirav Modi worth Rs70 crore
Last Published: Wed, Feb 28 2018. 08 53 PM IST
New Delhi: The income tax department has issued a look out circulars against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to restrict their movement, officials said on Wednesday.
The I-T department also attached four assets of Nirav Modi worth Rs70 crore, the officials added.
Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud.
First Published: Wed, Feb 28 2018. 08 26 PM IST
