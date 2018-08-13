Tata Steel Q1 profit more than doubles, lags forecasts
Tata Steel’s net profit was ₹1,934 crore in June quarter, compared to a profit of ₹921 crore a year earlier
Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd said on Monday quarterly net profit more than doubled, but it was well below market expectations as a result of a one-off charge.
Net profit was ₹1,934 crore ($276 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, 2018, compared to a profit of ₹921 crore a year earlier, Tata said.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹2,644 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it had a one time charge of ₹335 crore.
Shares of Tata Steel fell 1.10% to close at ₹569.20 on BSE on Monday.
