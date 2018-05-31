GMR Infra Q4 net loss narrows to Rs819.53 crore
Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 10 59 AM IST
New Delhi: GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs819.53 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, compared to a loss of Rs2,478.78 crore a year ago.
Total revenue in the quarter stood at Rs321.29 crore, up from to Rs272.47 crore in the year-ago period, GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter, the company reported provision for diminution in value of investments and advances in subsidiaries of Rs662.50 crore as against a provision of Rs2,357.68 crore made in the last quarter of 2016-17.
At 10.55am, GMR Infra shares traded 2.74% lower at Rs17.75 apiece on BSE.
