GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 1,499. Check routes, other details here

The starting fare of GoAir’s Rs1,499 is applicable on Srinagar to Delhi route. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,499 in its new sale. The booking window for this offer is only for 2 days from today, 10 December 2018. GoAir’s Rs 1,499 offer is applicable on travel period between 1 April 2019 and 30 June 2019, the carrier mentioned on its website. The starting fare of Rs1,499 is applicable on Srinagar to Delhi route for travel period starting from 1 April 2019-21April 2019, GoAir mentioned on its website.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include:

Chennai-Port Blair (Rs 1,599) (Travel period: 1 April 2019 to 21 April 2019)

Srinagar-Mumbai (Rs 1,699) (1 April 2019 to 21 April 2019)

Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 1,699) (1 April 2019-21 April 2019)

Delhi-Leh (Rs 1,799) (15 April 2019-12 May 2019)

Kolkata-Patna (Rs 1,699) (17 June 2019-30 June 2019)

Kolkata-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,799) (1 April 2019-21 April 2019)

Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 1,899) (1 April 2019-21 April 2019)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,799) (1 April 2019-21 April 2019)

Bengaluru-Pune (Rs 1,999)(8 April 2019-28 April 2019)

Bengaluru-Mumbai (Rs 2,199) (1 April 2019-21 April 2019)

Bangaluru-Patna (Rs 1,899) (1 April 2019-21 April 2019)

Last week GoAir had come out with another offer in which it was selling tickets for as low as Rs 1,099.

The aggressive competition among domestic airlines has forced carriers to come up with discounted offers to lure passengers.

GoAir also started direct flight services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai from Kannur International Airport from 9 December 2018. As part of its operations from Kannur, GoAir will operate six times weekly services to Bengaluru, four times per week to Hyderabad and three times per week to Chennai, goAir had said in a release. Kannur would be GoAir’s 24th destination in its domestic network, the airline said.