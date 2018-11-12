 SAP buys experience management firm Qualtrics for $8 billion - Livemint
SAP buys experience management firm Qualtrics for $8 billion

SAP says it would acquire all of the outstanding shares in Seattle-based Qualtrics as part of the acquisition deal

Douglas Busvine, Reuters
SAP SE has secured €7 billion ($7.9 billion) in financing to cover the purchase price and acquisition-related costs in the Qualtrics deal. Photo: Bloomberg
Frankfurt: SAP SE, the German business software group, said on Sunday it was buying Qualtrics International Inc., a company that specialises in experience management, for $8 billion in cash in an agreed deal.

SAP said in a statement it would acquire all of the outstanding shares in Seattle-based Qualtrics and had secured €7 billion ($7.9 billion) in financing to cover the purchase price and acquisition-related costs.

