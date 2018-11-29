Kalaari Capital appoints KPMG’s Sreedhar Prasad as partner

Former KPMG India head Sreedhar Prasad is said to have joined Kalaari Capital in early November.

Mumbai: Venture capital fund Kalaari Capital has hired former KPMG India head Sreedhar Prasad as its partner, said three people aware of the matter, even as it works to close its fourth domestic fund. Prasad, who previously headed consumer markets and internet businesses at KPMG, joined homegrown Kalaari in early November, said the people cited above, on condition of anonymity.

Kalaari declined to comment. Prasad could not be reached for comment.

Kalaari is likely to raise a smaller-sized fund of $125-150 million in the coming months, said the people cited above. They said Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) is likely to invest in the fund and come on board as a limited partner (LP).

Mint first reported on 20 August that Kalaari may hire a new general partner for the new fund.

Prasad’s appointment follows the departure of two top executives at Kalaari earlier this year. Sumit Jain, former partner at Kalaari, joined Singapore-based Sistema Asia Capital in October. Mint had reported on 20 August that managing director Rajesh Raju may leave for other opportunities. Late last year, partners Bali Srinivasa and Prashant Aluru had resigned in quick succession.

Kalaari, which was once among the hottest VCs in India’s start-up ecosystem, has struggled in the past few years as its biggest investment Snapdeal soured while other profitable bets such as online lingerie retailer Zivame and furniture retailer Urban Ladder are facing challenges.

It is rare for a large VC firm of Kalaari’s size to raise smaller follow-on funds, and its decision for a smaller fund after the $290-million third fund is one of the few instances of such a fundraise.

Kalaari has halted new investments from its second fund, which closed in 2012, while the third fund closed in 2015.

Raju will continue to manage the portfolio start-ups from those two funds, till Kalaari completely secures exits for the limited partners (LPs) on those two funds.

In 2018, Kalaari has made early stage investments in SaaS start-up Hiver, omni-channel tech company Perpule, KYC solution firm Signzy and content start-up Vokal, among others.