Amazon Prime Day 2018: These start-ups are launching 25 new products

New Delhi: On Amazon Prime Day sale 2018 which kicks off on 16 July, multinationals will be competing with a gang of 18 start-ups to woo shoppers with new and innovative product launches at discounted prices. Start-ups from Amazon Launchpad will launch their products across categories like healthy food products, electronics, luggage & backpacks, beauty care, home decor, coffee and toys & games with exciting deals and offers.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale, available exclusively for Prime customers, will start at 12 noon on 16 July and run through the midnight of 17 July.

Which start-ups are launching new products on Amazon Prime Day sale 2018?

Products include anti-theft bag to secure your laptop, smart LED bulb with over 16 million colour options for mood lighting which you can control from anywhere in the world and a smart DIY toy that can even teach kids fundamentals of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) while having fun.

Solving the most common issue of back pain for mountain riders, Fego has come up with Float, an air suspension seat add-on that comes with extra grip and advanced strap which helps in strong mountain riding.

Spruce Shave Club’s founder Aditya Advani said they are disrupting a market that has been long monopolised by giants. “We have been leveraging Amazon Launchpad to grow our customer base further and are now looking to launch exclusives this Prime Day,” he said.

The list of start-ups include Leaf Wearables, LCARE, TAGG and 1MORE, AutoWiz, RoadGods, Solidus Lifesciences, Soap Opera and Looks21 Lifestyle.

“This launch truly fulfils the aim of Amazon Launchpad as a program wherein we want to help start-ups showcase their cutting-edge products to millions of Amazon customers, encourage start-ups to continue innovating and provide a curated selection to our customers,” Aman Deep Lohan, Head, Amazon Launchpad India, said.

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual shopping event celebrated by more than 100 million Prime members in 17 countries including India, is now in its second year in the country.