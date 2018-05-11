UCO Bank reports Q4 loss of Rs2,134 crore as NPAs rise significantly

Stock of UCO Bank closed 1.60% up at Rs19.10 on BSE. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Government-owned UCO Bank on Friday reported a nearly four-fold rise in its net loss at Rs2,134.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The Kolkata-headquartered lender had posted a net loss of Rs588.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the year 2016-17. Compared sequentially, the net loss was up by 110% from Rs116.43 crore in December quarter of 2017-18.

Income during the March quarter also declined to Rs3,424.65 crore from Rs3,906.74 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank had to raise its provisioning for bad loans to Rs3,133.52 crore for the quarter against Rs1,577.60 crore reserved in the year-ago period.

On yearly basis, net loss of the bank rose to Rs4,436.37 crore from a loss of Rs1,850.67 crore in fiscal ended March 2017. Income during the fiscal also fell to Rs15,141.13 crore from Rs18,440.29 crore a year ago. Full year NPA provisioning were hiked to Rs7,343.38 crore against Rs4,414.68 crore.

UCO Bank said the board of directors at the meeting held on Friday decided that no dividend will be declared for 2017-18. On asset front, gross bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) hit a high of 24.64% (Rs30,549.92 crore) of the gross loans as on 31 March 2018 against 17.12% (Rs22,540.95 crore) a year ago.

Net NPAs rose to 13.10% (Rs14,082.07 crore) from 8.94% (Rs10,703.39 crore). The board also approved issuing “150,00,00,000 equity shares to raise tier I equity capital up to Rs 3,000 crore from market sources in one or more tranches during the financial year 2018-19,” the bank said.

The money is to be raised through various options like follow on public offer, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue.