PNB Housing Finance Q4 profit rises 44% at Rs 219 crore

PNB Housing Finance net interest income for the year rose to Rs1,592.6 crore as against Rs1,034.8 crore registering a growth of 54%

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a jump of 44% in its net profit at Rs219.20 crore in the last quarter ended March of 2017-18. The company had made a net profit of Rs152.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

The total income during the quarter rose to Rs1,570.21 crore as against Rs1,438.63 crore in the March quarter of 2016-17, the company said in a release.

Net interest income during January-March of 2017-18 grew by 36% to Rs451.8 crore from Rs332.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

PNB Housing Finance said it sold loans worth Rs3,128.50 crore under direct assignment route in the last quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, the net profit jumped by 58% to Rs829.4 crore from Rs523.7 crore in 2016-17. Total income during the year rose to Rs5,516.95 crore as against Rs3,907.85 crore in the previous fiscal.

Net interest income for the year rose to Rs1,592.6 crore as against Rs1,034.8 crore registering a growth of 54%.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs9 per equity share for 2017-18. Dividend payout ratio for the year inclusive of dividend distribution tax is 21.88%, it said.

On asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 0.33% of the loan assets as on 31 March 2018 against 0.22% as on 31 March 2017, the company said.

At an asset under management (AUM) level the gross NPA falls further to 0.31%, it added.

Net NPA stood at 0.25% of the loan assets as by end-March, 2018 against 0.15% in the same year ago period, said the PNB subsidiary.

“The financial year 2017-18 was the first full year results post our initial public offer. During the year, we achieved double-digit growth supported by a healthy segment mix without compromising on credit quality and underwriting processes,” said Sanjaya Gupta, managing director, PNB Housing Finance .

“We are a fifth largest housing finance company with the asset under management of Rs62,252 crore as on 31 March 2018. We continue to build on our growth strategy enabled by new capacities and right sized competencies,” Gupta said.

It offers housing and non-housing loans to retail customers. It also offers construction finance loans to real estate developers for residential housing.

Stock of PNB Housing Finance closed 0.12% down at Rs1,414.35 apiece on BSE today.