AirAsia India offers flight tickets from Rs 1,599 on Bengaluru, Mumbai route

AirAsia India’s flight on Mumbai-Bengaluru route will commence from 15 January 2019.

New Delhi: AirAsia‏ India is offering flights tickets starting from as low as Rs 1,599 on its new Mumbai-Bengaluru route. AirAsia India’s flight on Mumbai-Bengaluru route will commence from 15 January 2019. “We are pleased to make the much awaited announcement of adding Mumbai to our network. This is a great way to end 2018, and in line with our ultimate vision is to focus on revolutionizing air travel in the markets that we operate in. We’re also happy to welcome our 20th Airbus A320 aircraft to our fleet.” MD & CEO of AirAsia India Sunil Bhaskaran said. The booking period for AirAsia India’s Rs 1,599 offer opened on 21st December 2018. Tickets can be booked on www.airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

AirAsia India recently increased frequency of flights between Bengaluru and Kolkata. AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 19 aircraft and covers 19 destinations across the country. AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia-based AirAsia Bhd.

Another airline, GoAir, is offering 50 percent discount on tickets for its flights to Phuket for individuals going to attend the Thailand Yacht Show next month. The show is to be held from January 10 to 13.

[New destination alert!]



We're excited to introduce flights between #Mumbai and #Bengaluru! Fares starting from as low as INR 1599, flights commencing from 15 Jan 2019. BOOK NOW on https://t.co/OsC52vu7AM pic.twitter.com/Issebo2me7 — AirAsia (@AirAsia) December 21, 2018

AirAsia India this year added many new destinations such as Amritsar, Gaya, Indore, Surat and Nagpur.

Private carrier Jet Airways has announced up to 30% discount on its domestic and international fares as part of its limited period festive season sale offer. Bookings for the Christmas sale is open till midnight of Tuesday (1 January 2019), Jet Airways said in a release.

Budget carrier IndiGo will operate daily non-stop return flights from Kannur to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hubli with fares at a starting an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799. These non-stop flights to Kannur will start from 25 January 2019.

(With Agency Inputs)