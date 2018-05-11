Ravi Venkatesan resigns as independent director of Infosys

Infosys, in a statement, said that Ravi Venkatesan plans to pursue an ‘exciting new opportunity’ post his resignation from the company board. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Ravi Venkatesan, independent director of Infosys Ltd, has resigned from the board with immediate effect, the company said on Friday.

Infosys, in a statement, said that Venkatesan plans to pursue an “exciting new opportunity”.

“I joined the board at a time when Infosys was beginning the complex journey of transitioning from founder-led to professional management. This was also a time of tectonic industry shifts. I am pleased that this mission has been accomplished. Infosys is strong, in good hands, and is gaining momentum,” Venkatesan said.

An independent director since 2011, Venkatesan also served briefly as co-chairman before successfully transitioning this responsibility when Nandan Nilekani became chairman in August 2017.

Infosys had in the past year seen a protracted standoff between its founders led by N.R. Narayana Murthy and the previous management over issues of corporate governance and compensation to former executives. The tussle had led to the sudden resignation of the then CEO Vishal Sikka last year.

Salil Parekh joined as the new Infosys CEO in January this year.