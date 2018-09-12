Murdered HDFC Bank executive was among 3 targets shortlisted by assailant

Siddharth Sanghvi, a vice-president of HDFC Bank, was killed on September 5 when he was about to board his car to drive home after work. Photo: HT

Mumbai: HDFC Bank’s senior executive Siddharth Sanghvi, who was stabbed 14 times by a cabbie in his office parking lot in Mumbai last week, was among three targets shortlisted by the accused.

A police official told Hindustan Times that the accused, Sarfaraz Shaikh, who worked as a cab driver and had also worked in the parking lot of the Kamala Mills compound, had made a list of three possible targets.

Sanghvi, a vice-president of HDFC Bank, was killed on September 5 when he was about to get into his car to drive home after work. The cabbie said he wanted Rs 30,000 to clear his EMI for a bike loan.

On the fateful night, Shaikh was prowling with a knife in the parking lot to attack any of his three targets, whoever turned up first. It was Sanghvi’s bad luck that he was the one. “He (Sanghvi) just happened to be at that place when Sheikh was on the prowl.... It was sheer bad luck for Sanghvi,” the police told HT.

When Shaikh got hold of Sanghvi in the deserted parking lot, the banker tried to resist, but by then a knife was already at his throat. Refusing to surrender, Sanghvi moved his head and his neck was slit. Police said the assailant then panicked and went on to stab the banker 14 times.

After Shaikh’s version was found to be the same by three different teams of interrogators, the police was convinced that he was the solitary assassin.