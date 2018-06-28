IndiGo offers flight tickets from ₹ 1,200 on select routes

IndiGo’s offer is valid for flight ticket bookings made at least 15 days prior to travel. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: With the holiday season coming to a close, airlines are showering flight ticket discounts. After Jet Airways (India) Ltd and GoAir, India’s largest airline IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting ₹ 1,200 on domestic routes, according to its website. The IndiGo offer, applicable on travel between 11 July and 27 September, will close on 30 June.

IndiGo, however, has not disclosed the number of seats available under this offer. “The offer is available on limited seats on selected sectors and flights. Regular fares will be payable in the event the relevant seats are sold out,” IndiGo said.

The ₹ 1,200 flight ticket price is applicable on Delhi-Jaipur route, shows IndiGo’s website. Some of the other routes covered under this scheme include Bagdogra-Guwahati (starting ₹ 1,370), Ahmedabad-Mumbai (starting ₹ 1,386), Bengaluru-Delhi (starting ₹ 2,987), Chennai-Bengaluru (starting ₹ 1,280), Delhi-Dehradun (starting ₹ 1,597), and Delhi-Pune (starting ₹ 2,660).

IndiGo said that the offer is valid for flight ticket bookings made at least 15 days prior to travel and the fares paid for tickets purchased under this offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded, IndiGo added.

IndiGo has also announced special cashback offers for customers paying through Airtel Money/Airtel Payments Bank and MobiKwik wallet.

With the monsoon season upon us, many other airlines have also announced special offers to woo passengers. Jet Airways (India) Ltd, for example, is offering discounts of up to 30% on base fares for domestic and international flights. The Jet Airways promotional scheme is open till 30 June.

On select domestic routes, Jet Airways is offering economy class travellers discount of up to 25% on base fares. Flight tickets booked as part of the Jet Airways offer on domestic routes will be valid for travel from 11 July 2018, onwards. A 15-day advance purchase is necessary for travel on this offer, Jet Airways said.