Infosys plans to expand Pune campus to 35,000 seats

Infosys recently said its Pune campus has become the largest in the world to earn LEED Platinum Certification from the US GreenBuilding Council. Photo: Bloomberg

Hyderabad: Infosys Ltd is in the process of expanding its Pune campus by nearly 4,000 seats to 35,000 and has received necessary environment clearances for the same. In a meeting held in June, an expert appraisal committee under the environment ministry accorded Infosys environmental clearance for the Rs 690 crore expansion plan for its Rajiv Gandhi InfoTech Park Phase II in Hinjewadi, Pune.

"The EAC, on being satisfied with the submissions of the project proponent, recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance and stipulated the following specific conditions along with other environmental conditions while considering for accord of environmental clearance..." the EAC had said. "There will be an increase in number of employees in the campus. The existing IT professionals are 31288, and for proposed (expansion), it will be additional 3712, so the total IT professionals at Infosys campus will be 35,000 after expansion."

A minimum of one tree for every 80 square metre of land should be planted and existing trees will be counted for fulfilling of this criteria, the EAC said while granting the environmental clearance. The EAC also put a condition that Rs 3.45 crore should be earmarked under corporate environment responsibility (CER).

When contacted, an Infosys spokesperson refused to comment on the expansion saying they were in "silent period". The IT firm recently said its Pune campus has become the largest in the world to earn LEED Platinum Certification from the US GreenBuilding Council.

