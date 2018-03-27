Arizona governor suspends Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars after crash

The governor of Arizona Doug Ducey suspended Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state following a fatal crash last week that killed a pedestrian. Photo: Reuters

Phoenix, Arizona: The governor of Arizona on Monday suspended Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state following a fatal crash last week that killed a 49-year-old woman pedestrian.

In a letter sent to Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi and shared with the media, governor Doug Ducey said he found a video released by police of the crash “disturbing and alarming, and it raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona.”

With its wide and open roads, good weather and a light regulatory touch, Arizona has been prime testing ground for Uber Technologies Inc. and other autonomous vehicle developers.

Ducey in 2016 welcomed Uber to his state with celebration, saying at the time “We want you to know Arizona does want Uber.” Reuters