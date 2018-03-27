Arizona governor suspends Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars after crash
Phoenix, Arizona: The governor of Arizona on Monday suspended Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state following a fatal crash last week that killed a 49-year-old woman pedestrian.
In a letter sent to Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi and shared with the media, governor Doug Ducey said he found a video released by police of the crash “disturbing and alarming, and it raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona.”
With its wide and open roads, good weather and a light regulatory touch, Arizona has been prime testing ground for Uber Technologies Inc. and other autonomous vehicle developers.
Ducey in 2016 welcomed Uber to his state with celebration, saying at the time “We want you to know Arizona does want Uber.” Reuters
Latest News »
- Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters, says whistleblower
- Facebook to remain Election Commission’s social media partner
- Google Street View proposal rejected by govt
- GST collection falls to Rs85,174 crore in February; only 69% file returns
- PMLA case: Delhi court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s properties
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
US-China trade war: Which Asian countries’ exports are most vulnerable?
Amid trade war jitters, even as gold hits a five-week high, silver remains undervalued
Mudra scheme: Smoke and mirrors
Reliance Jio continues to get an outsized share of data traffic
Stake sale to aid Cox & Kings, but earnings quality still a concern