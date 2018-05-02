Amazon offers to buy 60% stake in Flipkart: report
Amazon.com Inc. has made a formal offer to buy a 60% stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of $2 billion, the TV channel reported. Amazon’s bid is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc’s bid for the Indian e-commerce company, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Flipkart’s investors and founders are in favor of the deal with Walmart, with founder Sachin Bansal overseeing final negotiations with Walmart, CNBC-TV18 said.
Read more: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages
Amazon is also seeking a non-compete agreement with Flipkart’s founders, the report added.
Reuters in April reported that Walmart was likely to reach a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart by the end of June.
A deal with Flipkart would step up the Walmart-Amazon battle for a bigger share of India’s fledgling e-commerce market, which Morgan Stanley estimates will be worth $200 billion in a decade.
The Walmart global team may come to India soon to close the deal, the report added.
A spokesman for Walmart declined to comment, while Amazon said it does not offer comments on rumours and speculation.
Flipkart did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Latest News »
- GR Infraprojects files papers with Sebi for Rs1,800-crore IPO
- How Wi-Fi on airplanes works and why it is expensive yet slow
- Narendra Modi to visit Nepal for course correction in bilateral ties
- 14 out of world’s 20 most polluted cities in India: WHO
- Narendra Modi twice as popular on Facebook as Donald Trump: study
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Efficiency and cost rationalization measures buoy Concor
GST revenue collection in April tops Rs1 trillion, but too early to celebrate
Old risks may revisit road firms if Macquarie’s bid turns trendsetter in TOT projects
Dabur India’s results show why Indian FMCG valuations are crazier than some FANG stocks
Aluminium shares may tag fundamentals more closely as sanctions’ shadow shortens