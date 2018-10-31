Tata Motors posts Q2 loss on lean JLR sales, one-off charge
Tata Motors made a loss of Rs1,049 crore , compared with a profit of Rs2, 483 crore in the year-ago period
Bengaluru: Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday reported a loss for the three months ended September, dented by weak Jaguar Land Rover sales and a one-off charge in respect to a subsidiary closure.
The automaker made a loss of Rs1,049 crore ($141.92 million), compared with a profit of Rs2, 483 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
That was above the street estimate of a loss of Rs240 crore, according to Refinitiv data.
Total expenses during July-September rose 8.6%, while revenue climbed to Rs71,293 crore from Rs69,570 crore a year earlier.
