 Tata Motors posts Q2 loss on lean JLR sales, one-off charge - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Tata Motors posts Q2 loss on lean JLR sales, one-off charge

Tata Motors made a loss of Rs1,049 crore , compared with a profit of Rs2, 483 crore in the year-ago period

Last Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 04 02 PM IST
Arnab Paul, Reuters
Total expenses during July-September rose 8.6%, while revenue climbed to Rs71,293 crore from Rs69,570 crore a year earlier. Photo: Mint
Total expenses during July-September rose 8.6%, while revenue climbed to Rs71,293 crore from Rs69,570 crore a year earlier. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday reported a loss for the three months ended September, dented by weak Jaguar Land Rover sales and a one-off charge in respect to a subsidiary closure.

The automaker made a loss of Rs1,049 crore ($141.92 million), compared with a profit of Rs2, 483 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

That was above the street estimate of a loss of Rs240 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Total expenses during July-September rose 8.6%, while revenue climbed to Rs71,293 crore from Rs69,570 crore a year earlier.

First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 03 55 PM IST
Topics: Tata Motors Tata Motors Q2 results Tata Motors Q2 loss JLR sales Tata Motors shares

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »