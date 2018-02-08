Bhel Q3 profit rises 64% to Rs153 crore, misses estimates
Bhel’s net profit rose to Rs153 crore in third quarter as against Rs93.54 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Thu, Feb 08 2018. 02 48 PM IST
Bengaluru: Indian power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a nearly 64% rise in third-quarter net profit, but missed analysts’ expectations.
Net profit rose to Rs153 crore ($23.81 million), from Rs93.54 crore a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs190 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs6,626 crore. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Feb 08 2018. 02 48 PM IST