Bhel Q3 profit rises 64% to Rs153 crore, misses estimates

Bhel’s net profit rose to Rs153 crore in third quarter as against Rs93.54 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Thu, Feb 08 2018. 02 48 PM IST
Tanvi Mehta
Bhel’s total revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs6,626 crore. Photo: Bloomberg
Bengaluru: Indian power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a nearly 64% rise in third-quarter net profit, but missed analysts’ expectations.

Net profit rose to Rs153 crore ($23.81 million), from Rs93.54 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs190 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs6,626 crore. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Feb 08 2018. 02 48 PM IST
