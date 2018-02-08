Bhel Q3 profit rises 64% to Rs153 crore, misses estimates

Bhel’s total revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs6,626 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Indian power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a nearly 64% rise in third-quarter net profit, but missed analysts’ expectations.

Net profit rose to Rs153 crore ($23.81 million), from Rs93.54 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs190 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs6,626 crore. Reuters