DeTect Technologies raises $3.3 million from SAIF Partners

DeTech previously raised a seed round from IIT Madras where the company was incubated in 2013. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: DeTech Technologies, a Chennai-based robotics start-up, raised $3.3 million in a Series A funding round led by SAIF Partners, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The funds will be used to double employee count and expand in the UK and Europe.

The company is also in talks with clients from Singapore, Malaysia, the US, and Canada, DeTech CEO and co-founder Daniel Raj David told Mint in an interview. At present, the company has around 50 full-time employees.

Other investors who participated in the round include existing investors such as Bharath Innovation Fund, Axilor Ventures and BlueHill Capital Pvt Ltd also participated in the round. DeTech previously raised a seed round from IIT Madras where the company was incubated in 2013.

The company has two major products — Gumps, a sensor that detects leakages and corrosion in oil or gas pipelines, and Notua, an industrial drone that inspects large volume assets such as boilers and stacks. The drone can also generate real-time report.

“Our goal here at DeTect Technologies is to leverage high end engineering talent, build deep technology, design cutting edge infrastructure and create high end patented solutions for asset risk monitoring and also estimating their life predictions. By developing sensor technology, drone technology, image processing and machine learning algorithms here in India, our technologies are focused on improving operational efficiencies for industries at large by helping them enhance monitoring and increase safety and accuracy,” said David.

The sensor and the drone reduce human efforts and cut the daily losses of a company by around Rs 6 crore, according to David.

Incorporated in 2016 by David and his three other IIT batchmates, DeTech provides services to companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

“We are very excited to partner with the DeTect team as they bring a rare combination of deep domain expertise, global market opportunity and high entrepreneurial energy. Global oil and gas majors have flocked to DeTect to take advantage of DeTect’s asset monitoring and inspection solutions, and we’re confident that the team will continue to expand its global footprint. The SAIF team is proud to support the ambitions of deep tech Indian startups such as DeTect,” according to Mridul Arora, managing Director, SAIF Partners.