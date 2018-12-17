Bombay HC declines stay on Kotak Bank promoter holding

According to the BSE website, the promoter group’s stake in Kotak Bank stood at 30.02% as on Sep 30. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court today declined to stay the Reserve Bank of India’s December 31 deadline for the promoters of Kotak Mahindra Bank to dilute their stake in the bank. The private sector lender had moved the Bombay High Court after the central bank told the bank that its issuance of perpetual non-convertible preference shares did not meet the RBI’s promoter holding dilution requirements.

“The bank has issued preference shares to dilute the promoter stake,” said Darius Khambata, senior counsel, who is representing the Uday Kotak- promoted bank in the dispute. “The RBI must not take any coercive step post December 31, the deadline by when the promoters have to reduce their stake to 20%.”

“After the RBI rejected the formula applied by us in the August, we wrote two letters to them in October, one to the governor of the RBI and subsequently to its board, but we haven’t got any response,” argued Khambata. “We are the only private sector bank owned by an Indian. If we go by the RBI mandate then it will be difficult to find any domestic investor and hence the only option would be to bring in foreign investors.”

However, countering this, Venkatesh Dhond, senior counsel appearing for the RBI, argued that every bank has complied with the promoter shareholding dilution requirement.

“We want them to reduce their voting rights and not merely cut stake through preference share issue. We are of the view that the promoters do not want to give up control,” argued Dhond.

The counsel representing Kotak Mahindra Bank pleaded to the court to direct the RBI from taking any coercive steps till the next date of hearing.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, the division bench of the Bombay high court comprising Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari and Justice S.V. Kotwal posted the hearing to January 17 and also said the central banker is a responsible regulator and the court will not direct it for anything at this stage.

The RBI had communicated to the bank on August 13 that its perpetual non-cumulative preference shares issuance does not meet its promoter holding dilution criteria.

Kotak Bank had earlier said it was looking to raise as much as ₹500 crore by issuing non-convertible PNCPS to dilute the promoter shareholding. The RBI had mandated the bank to reduce its promoter shareholding to 20% of paid-up capital by 31 December 2018, and 15% by 31 March 2020.

Law firm Manilal Kher Ambalal & Co (MKA & Co) is representing Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in the case while the RBI is being advised by Udeshi & Co.