Jet Airways in talks to secure sustainable financing

Tata Sons confirmed its interest in acquiring Jet Airways but said no concrete ‘proposal’ has been made by the group so far. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Jet Airways (India) Ltd is in active discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing, and cost optimisation efforts have resulted in savings worth ₹500 crore in the first half of the current fiscal, its chief executive officer (CEO) Vinay Dube has said.

In a communication to JetPrivilege members, Dube also said the airline is deploying aircraft on more profitable, productive and economically-efficient routes.

Grappling with financial woes, the full-service carrier is looking for investors to tide over the liquidity crisis, which has resulted in delayed payments to some vendors and salaries to a section of its over 16,000 employees.

“We are in active discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing to navigate through the current headwinds and create long-term growth. There is interest in our strong brand and confidence in our business turnaround efforts,” Dube said.

On 16 November , Tata Sons confirmed its interest in acquiring the beleaguered Jet Airways but said no concrete “proposal” has been made by the group so far.

Last week, the airline posted a net loss of ₹1,261 crore for the three months ended September.

Despite tough operating environment, Dube said the airline’s ancillary revenue grew 10% and cargo revenues rose by over 13.7% in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period. “Even as the domestic market RASK (Revenue per Average Seat Kilometre) showed a decrease, we managed to sustain our RASK due to our strong presence in the international market as well as our loyal corporate customer base,” he noted.

According to him, efforts to reduce costs have yielded “over ₹500 crore of savings in the first half of 2018-19”.

The airline is to take delivery of six more new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft this fiscal.

“The nil findings in the last IATA Operational Safety Audit as well as our DGCA audit clearance over the last couple of months testify to our commitment to safety, which we have always asserted will be sacrosanct for Jet Airways,” Dube said in the communication dated 19 November.