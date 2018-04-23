Twitter’s Biz Stone invests in Delhi-based healthcare startup Visit

Twitter Inc. co-founder Biz Stone has invested in his ‘personal capacity’ in a Delhi-based healthcare startup Visit.

New Delhi: Twitter Inc. co-founder Biz Stone has invested in his “personal capacity” in a Delhi-based health startup that uses an artificial intelligence-based bot in its app as he wants to contribute to a future where AI is seen as a “positive enhancement of humanity”. Founded in 2016, Visit is an on-demand healthcare service online platform which provides its users a pool of medical specialists and general physicians to choose from for consultation.

Recently, it introduced an artificial intelligence-based “chatbot” that acts as a digital assistant to provide “smart help” to patients in accessing consultation from doctors. Vaibhav Singh, co-founder and head of growth at the firm, claims it is country’s first AI-integrated health app, and “We had pitched to our investors highlighting this aspect only”.

Stone, one of the three Silicon Valley-based investors in the startup, said Visit facilitates a “symbiotic relationship between AI and doctors”, making a hugely positive impact for patients.

“This is why I can get so optimistic about technology amplifying the best in humanity. Investing in Visit is my small way of contributing to a future where AI is seen as a positive enhancement of humanity that really does improve lives,” Stone told PTI. Visit Internet Services was started by four students of BITS-Pilani, including Vaibhav, now 24, while they were in the final year of their course. The venture has already received funding from MapMyIndia, and based out of Okhla in south Delhi. PTI