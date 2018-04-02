Binani Cement lenders get 1 week to decide on UltraTech’s revised offer

The Binani Cement acquisition war between UltraTech Cement and Dalmia Bharat refuses to die down. Photo: HT

Kolkata: The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday gave Binani Cement Ltd’s lenders one more week to decide on the revised acquisition offer made by UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Counsel for the committee of creditors told the NCLT that Binani Cement lenders could not consider UltraTech’s proposal because the interim order from last week asking them to do so wasn’t available on the NCLT’s website.

In its interim order passed on 27 March, the NCLT had said “in the larger interest of all stakeholders the possibility of having a harmonious settlement is to be considered”, adding that the “parties are free to consider it out of tribunal”.

“The decision by the NCLT today reaffirms the chances for an out-of-court settlement,” said Sameer Kaji, senior adviser to Binani Cement. People close to Binani Industries Ltd said a detailed proposal will be submitted in a day or two to the CoC.

When asked whether this proposal will override Dalmia Bharat’s, Dalmia officials said the status does not change as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code does not allow out-of-court settlements.

Dalmia Bharat Cement CEO Mahendra Singhi is of the view that once a resolution plan is submitted to the NCLT, there is a binding contract with CoC and the party. Binani Cement had proposed to pay back all the secured and unsecured financial creditors and trade operational creditors, besides clearing all statutory dues on the condition that IBC proceedings against it have to be terminated.

UltraTech Cement has agreed to pay Binani Industries Rs7,266 crore to take 98.47% stake in Binani Cement directly from the promoters. This after Dalmia Bharat was declared the highest bidder for Binani Cement by the CoC in March beating UltraTech, which had bid marginally lower. Dalmia had agreed to invest about Rs6,700 crore in Binani Cement over a period of time. UltraTech swiftly challenged the decision of the CoC at the Kolkata NCLT, stating lack of transparency in decision-making. UltraTech also received a nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to pursue the deal on 28 March.

NCLT’s Kolkata bench will hear the matter on 9 April.

