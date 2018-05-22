 Pravin Agrawal appointed BHEL director - Livemint
Pravin Agrawal appointed BHEL director

An Indian Forest Service officer, Pravin Agrawal is presently joint secretary in the Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Last Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 03 28 PM IST
PTI
The logo of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi:State-run power equipment maker BHEL on Tuesday said Pravin L. Agrawal has been appointed as part-time official director on its board.

An Indian Forest Service officer, Agrawal is presently joint secretary in the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, BHEL said in a statement.

Agrawal, 49, is a Commonwealth scholar and holds post-graduate degrees in sustainable development, public policy and management from different global universities.

He has varied experience in public policy and governance issues, it added.

First Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 03 28 PM IST
