VMware plans to invest $2 billion in India over next 5 years

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: VMware Inc, a leading innovator in enterprise software and a listed unit of Dell Technologies Inc, plans to invest $2 billion in VMware-specific efforts in India between now and 2023 as part of the company’s overall global investment strategy.

The announcement was made by VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger in New Delhi on Wednesday. The $2 billion investment is expected to enable the company to expand to new offices in Bangalore and Pune as well as increase headcount and capital expenditure for both research and development (R&D) and to support its growing sales operations in India. VMware’s primary India sites include Bangalore, Pune and Chennai.

“India is a key cornerstone of our overall global investment strategy, providing outstanding engineering talent for our global R&D operations that are helping to drive innovation across our entire product portfolio,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware. “VMware remains committed to providing innovative technologies that help drive our customers’ digital transformation.”

Upbeat about the current business environment in the country, Gelsinger said that enabled VMware to continue to grow, invest, and create jobs and opportunities in India. Arun Parameswaran, vice-President and Managing Director, VMware India, added that the company’s initiatives in the country also support Indian Government policies, such as Digital India. “India has a deep pool of talented, creative people that can help fuel our innovation now and in the future,” he said.

Over the past 13 years, VMware’s operations across R&D, sales and marketing as well as business support services have expanded in India, with more than 5,000 employees today supporting its business locally and globally.