Eris Lifesciences Q3 profit up 10% at Rs74.92 crore

New Delhi: Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Monday reported a 10.06% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs74.92 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs68.07 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income of the company also rose to Rs214.75 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs190 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences closed 0.35% higher at Rs765.05 per scrip on BSE on Monday.