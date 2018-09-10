AirAsia extends Rs 999 offer on domestic routes, Rs 1,399 for overseas destinations

AirAsia’s ‘Big Sale’ offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia’s group network. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: AirAsia has extended its ‘Big Sale’ period by 48 hours. In the AirAsia ‘Big Sale’ offer, tickets can now be booked till 11 September 2018 for domestic and international travel, AirAsia has mentioned on its portal. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets priced from an all-inclusive Rs 999 on the Guwahati-Imphal, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Chennai routes. AirAsia is offering international flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399. The travel period in this offer starts from 18 February 2019 and tickets can now be booked till 11 September 2018.

Customers can avail the offer on the group airlines’ international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and Bali.

Starting fares on some routes covered by AirAsia’s offer are Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,199) and Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), Kochi-Hyderabad (Rs 1,699), Kolkata-Bagdogra (Rs 1,499), Kolkata-Visakhapatnam (Rs 1,699) Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,299), Goa-Indore (Rs 1,299), Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1,699), New Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 1,699), and Pune-Bengaluru (Rs 1,299), according to the carrier’s website.

AirAsia’s ‘Big Sale’ offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia’s group network — AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X — the airline said. The discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

Another carrier, GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099 for travel to any part of India in a new flash sale. In GoAir’s Rs 1,099 offer, passengers can book tickets between 10 September and 12 September 2018 for travel between 10 September and 30 September 2018, GoAir said on its website.