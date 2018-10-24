Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 profit rises 60% to Rs77.7 crore

The company had posted a profit of ₹48.47 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Jubilant FoodWorks, that operates fast-food chains Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, Wednesday reported a 60.2% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹77.7 crore in the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a profit of ₹48.47 crore in the year-ago period.

It has also reported a 21.3% rise in revenues to ₹881.36 crore for the reporting quarter, compared with ₹726.63 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a release.

Revenues were driven by a strong same store growth (SSG of 20.5% in Domino’s Pizza, it explained.

The company stepped up the store opening momentum during the quarter, with 24 new Domino’s stores being opened, the highest in the last seven quarters, it said.

It also pointed out that its digital focus showed good results with strong online sales growth, enabled by the new Domino’s app garnering strong user ratings and a several innovative and user friendly features.

Dunkin’ Donuts too delivered healthy growth and lowered its losses, the company said.

Shyam S Bhartia, chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, “Strong growth momentum continues to be driven by successful execution of growth strategy outlined at the beginning of FY18.” The company’s stocks closed 0.48% lower at ₹1,192.75 apiece on the BSE Wednesday, against 0.55% rise in the benchmark.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)