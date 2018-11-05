Amazon promising to deliver Diwali sweets, chocolates in just 2 hours

Through the Prime Now app, Amazon is promising to deliver both sweets and chocolates during Diwali festival season in just 2 hours across four cities of Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: In line with the festive season demand ahead of Diwali, Amazon India today promised to deliver sweets and chocolates within just 2 hours to Prime Now customers in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Amazon said Prime Now was offering exclusive access to 2-hour ultra-fast delivery to Prime members as well as other customers anytime between 6 am and midnight.

“This festive season, we are excited to add sweets and chocolates to the Prime Now selection of over 10,000 products across consumer electronics, home and kitchen, and grocery available with 2-hour delivery. Customers can choose from Cadbury Celebration gift packs and a variety of sweets by popular mithai brands across the four cities,” said Siddharth Nambiar, head of Prime Now, India.

Customers can enjoy the 2-hour ultra-fast delivery of sweets this Diwali from Adigas, Nandini and Lal Sweets in Bengaluru, Almond House and Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad, Ghasitaram in Mumbai, and Bikano and Lal Sweets in Delhi. Additionally, customers can shop for Cadbury Celebration gift packs and get them delivered in just 2 hours across these four cities.

Prime Now has a selection of over 10,000 products a customer may need or desire deliverable within hours. This includes a selection across all categories like best selling smartphones along with Amazon Devices, consumer electronics, home and kitchen, and grocery by Amazon through the Prime Now store.

Amazon India has scaled up the infrastructure and delivery network in order to increase speed of delivery to customers shopping on Prime Now. Amazon India has 15 fulfilment centres dedicated to support ultra-fast deliveries on Prime Now, with temperature controlled storage and delivery capabilities.