Walmart to open 20 cash-and-carry stores in three years

Walmart has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up 15 stores in the state, even as it plans to add 50 stores in the next 5 to 7 years. Photo: Bloomberg

Lucknow: US retail major Walmart will open 20 wholesale cash-and-carry stores in the next three years, a top company executive said on Monday.

The company, which opened its second fulfilment centre in Lucknow, is also in the process of opening more of these in India to tap its growing business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce business here.

“We will launch two stores this year, eight next year and 10 a year after that,” said Walmart India president and CEO Krish Iyer. Walmart has plans to add 50 stores in the next five to seven years, he added.

Besides, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Uttar Pradesh to set up 15 stores in the state, lyer said. “We have already finalised three sites and six more are in the pipeline,” Iyer added.

Walmart will set up its Best Price stores in Kanpur, Moradabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The company operates 21 Best Price cash-and-carry stores in nine states across the country.

Walmart India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, on Monday opened its second B2B fulfilment centre in Lucknow.

“The centre will contribute to the state and local economies by creating over 1,500 direct and indirect local jobs, developing SME suppliers, and empowering local communities,” Iyer said.

Walmart opened its first fulfilment centre in Mumbai last November. Walmart India is now getting nearly half of its business through non-store or out-of-store sales channels, which include B2B e-commerce, associates-driven sales, and call centres.