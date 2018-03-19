Sony India appoints Sunil Nayyar as managing director

At present, Sunil Nayyar is head of retail experience, Sony North America. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Sony India on Monday announced the appointment of Sunil Nayyar as its managing director (MD) in place of Kenichiro Hibi, who will move to head the Japanese consumer electronics giant’s operations in Brazil, from 1 April.

Hibi, who was MD of Sony India from 2012 till 2018, has now been appointed as president for Sony Brazil, effective 1 April.

“The change of guard marks a historic milestone, with Nayyar being the first Indian to be appointed as Managing Director for Sony India. In this new role, Nayyar will be responsible for spearheading the overall growth and profitability of the company within the region, by driving an integrated business and marketing strategy and directing excellence in market performance across all categories,” Sony India said in a statement.

At present, Nayyar holds the position of head of retail experience, Sony North America. Prior to this, he was sales head from April 2006 till April 2015. Nayyar started his stint at Sony in 1995 as part of Sony Gulf’s sales team in charge of North and East Africa, Russia, Lebanon, Syria and various other GCC countries.