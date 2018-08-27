Q1 results: Jet Airways reports Rs 1,323 crore net loss

Jet Airways’ board, on 9 August, deferred announcement of unaudited financial results for the June quarter. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways on Monday reported a net loss of Rs1,323 crore during the April-June quarter of the current financial year, against a net profit of Rs53.50 crore a year ago, on the back of higher fuel expenses. The company reported a net loss of Rs 1,036 crore during the preceding January-March quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,010 crore during the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 5,649 crore a year ago.

Aircraft fuel expenses for the quarter surged 53% year on year to Rs 2,332 crore.

The airline’s board, on 9 August, deferred announcement of unaudited financial results for the June quarter. Its shares declined by more than 8% on 10 August in reaction to the news.

Last week, sources had said the aviation ministry was seeking clarifications from the auditors of the airline for the delay in announcement of results. Markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), was also looking into the airline delaying June-quarter results after the carrier’s audit committee expressed reservations, sources said earlier this month.

Recently, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube said that the carrier was working very diligently and was implementing a mission plan that looked at every element of structuring from the cost perspective, and revenue perspective among others. “We are looking at costs related to fuel, fleet, sales and distribution. And the return to profitability will come with the execution of these measures,” he had told shareholders at the airline’s annual general meeting on 9 August.

