Lion Air crash: DGCA advises training for 737 MAX pilots

New Delhi: Pilots flying Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft in India should be trained on a simulator that replicates the Lion Air crash scenario to the nearest possible extent, India’s aviation regulator said in statement on Thursday.

A Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger jet flying to Jakarta from Bali crashed on October 29 off the coast of Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board and sparking safety concerns.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Indian airlines operating the MAX aircraft have not experienced any major issue and its advisory is an interim measure until there is more clarity from Boeing.

Jet Airways Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd operate 737 MAX planes in the country.

