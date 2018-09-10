GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in new sale

GoAir has not disclosed the number of seats put under this discount offer. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in a new flash sale, as part of a promotional scheme. Under GoAir’s latest discount offer, passengers can book their tickets between 10 September and 12 September 2018 for travel between 10 September and 30 September 2018, GoAir said on its website. GoAir has not disclosed the number of seats put under this discount offer. The staring fare of Rs 1,099 is applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route, according to GoAir’s website.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include Ahmedabad-Mumbai (Rs 1,299), Ahmedabad-Delhi(Rs 1,399), Bagdogra-Kolkata (Rs 1,399), Bagdogra-Guwahati (Rs 1,099), Bengaluru- Goa (Rs 1,499), Bengaluru-Hyderabad (Rs 1,399), Bhubaneswar- Kolkata (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,399),Delhi-Jammu (Rs 1,699), Delhi-Leh (Rs 1,999), and Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,299).

Guwahati-Bagdogra (Rs 1,399), Jammu-Delhi (Rs 1,599), Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 1,399), Kolkata-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399), Leh-Srinagar (Rs 1,399), Lucknow- Delhi (Rs 1,399), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,299), Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,299), Pune-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,499), Pune-Bengaluru (Rs 1,599) are some of the other routes covered under this GoAir offer.

Another budget carrier AirAsia has extended its discount offer. Now, AirAsia India’s Rs 999 flight ticket offer on select routes is open till 11 September 2018 for travel between 19 February 2019 and 26 November 2019. Starting fares on some routes covered by this Rs 999 AirAsia offer include Kochi-Bengaluru (Rs 999), Guwahati-Imphal (Rs 999), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 999), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,199) and Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), according to the carrier’s website.

IndiGo and Jet Airways had also recently launched discount schemes to attract passengers in the upcoming seasons. The airlines launched the discount schemes despite being hit by high costs, led by rising oil prices, rupee depreciation, while their inability to pass on costs to passengers have resulted in lower profits—and losses in some cases—during the previous quarters.

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir plans to take delivery of 13 additional Airbus A320neo jetliners by the end of December as it gears up to expand domestic services and launch international flights starting with Thailand.