Flipkart ropes in Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli to promote Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart’s marketing campaign for Big Billion Days sale is centered around the theme of “Ab India Hoga Budget Se Mukt”.

To beat Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, rival e-commerce major Flipkart is using the star power of Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone for promoting its flagship sale, The Big Billion Days.

Flipkart has partnered with a number of celebrities, including actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who will soon be seen promoting the five-day sale, which starts from October 10.

It is being expected that Amazon, too, will kick off its sale around this time, before the festive season of Navratri or Durga Puja and Diwali begins. The rivalry between the top two e-tailers will be more intense this time as this will be Flipkart’s first Big Billion Days sale after a $16 billion acquisition by Walmart.

In Flipkart’s latest commercial, which was released on YouTube yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as saying, “Sirf sale nahi… yeh hai sale ka Big B”. Flipkart is likely to release other ads with Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone soon.

Flipkart’s marketing campaign for the sale is centered around the idea of making everyone buy products at good prices with the tagline “Ab India Hoga Budget Se Mukt”.

What to expect in Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart has announced that it will come up with deals across categories like smartphones, TVs, electronic appliances, fashion, etc. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to offers during The Big Billion Days sale.

From October 12 to 14, the sale will be live across all categories of Flipkart.

Besides exclusive offers for HDFC debit and credit card holders, Flipkart is also offering cashback for PhonePe users.

Also read: Flipkart outpaces Amazon in sales growth