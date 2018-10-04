Mukesh Ambani richest Indian for 11th consecutive year: Forbes
Mukesh Ambani is also the year’s biggest gainer, adding USD 9.3 billion to his wealth amid the continuing success of his Reliance Jio broadband telco service.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani has emerged as the richest Indian for the 11th consecutive year with a net worth of USD 47.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
Ambani is also the year’s biggest gainer, adding USD 9.3 billion to his wealth amid the continuing success of his Reliance Jio broadband telco service.
As per the ‘Forbes India Rich List 2018’, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji has retained the second spot, adding USD 2 billion to his wealth at USD 21 billion; while ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal moved a place ahead to the third slot with a net worth of USD 18.3 billion, increasing his wealth by USD 1.8 billion.
Mittal is followed by the Hinduja brothers at with a net worth of USD 18 billion and Pallonji Mistry with USD 15.7 billion.
Other business magnates making the top 10 list are Shiv Nadar (USD 14.6 billion), Godrej family (USD 14 billion), Dilip Shanghvi (USD 12.6 billion), Kumar Birla (USD 12.5 billion) and Gautam Adani (USD 11.9 billion).
“In a challenging year, which saw the rupee taking a tumble, the country’s 100 richest collectively managed to hold their own. Moreover, new billionaires continue to be minted, which indicates that India’s entrepreneurial energy is upbeat as ever,” said Naazneen Karmali, India Editor of Forbes Asia.
Biotechnology pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has emerged as the biggest percentage gainer of the year. One of only four women on the list, her net worth rose 66.7 per cent to USD 3.6 billion. In terms of net worth, she stood at 39th spot.
“Despite a rout in the rupee that practically wiped out the Indian stock market’s 14 per cent rise from a year ago, tycoons on the 2018 Forbes India Rich List saw a modest gain in their combined wealth to USD 492 billion,” a Forbes India statement said, adding that among the nation’s 100 richest, 11 saw their wealth jump by USD 1 billion or more.
“The growth in the overall wealth of India’s richest in a challenging year is one indicator of the country’s economic advancement. New faces on the list - five of them - are also an encouraging sign of the rise of domestic mega-firms, many with a presence in global markets,” Forbes India Editor Brian Carvalho said.
According to the statement, this list was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and India’s regulatory agencies.
“Public fortunes were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of September 21. Private companies were valued based on similar companies that are publicly traded,” it said.
More From Companies »
- Chanda Kochhar quits as CEO of ICICI Bank, Sandeep Bakhshi to take charge
- Toyota, SoftBank team up to develop self-driving car services
- IIMs are trying to produce more Indra Nooyis
- Deals Buzz: SoftBank Vision Fund may put $250 million in Delhivery
- AirAsia India offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in ‘Mega Sale’
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Tamil Nadu on alert for very heavy rain on Sunday
- Chanda Kochhar quits as CEO of ICICI Bank, Sandeep Bakhshi to take charge
- Air ticket cancellation waiver, other customer rights delayed
- IL&FS crisis: India should have learned from Walter Bagehot
- India facing ‘economic crisis’ due to huge oil imports: Nitin Gadkari
Mark to Market »
- Rising truck rentals outpace fuel price hike, but for how long?
- Cues investors should look out for in the September quarter earnings
- An RIL-Hathway deal may result in a win-win for both companies
- Thyssenkrupp’s split could give Tata Steel an advantage
- Record spot electricity prices may hold a silver lining for stressed power plants