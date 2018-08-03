HDFC Bank raises ₹15,151 crore from domestic, overseas market

Stock of the HDFC Bank on Friday closed 0.39% down at ₹2,121 on BSE.

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has raised ₹15,151 crore from domestic and foreign institutional investors.

The money has been raised through a mix of qualified institutions placement (QIP) in the domestic market and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the US market.

In terms of QIP, the bank allotted over 1.28 crore shares at an issue price of ₹2,160 apiece, aggregating to ₹2,775 crore, the bank said.

The rest of the capital has been raised by issuing 1,75,00,000 ADRs to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, it said.

“Pursuant to the QIP and the ADR offering the paid up equity share capital of the bank stands increased to ₹5,41.72 crore consisting of 2,70,86,01,906 equity shares,” HDFC Bank said.

Stock of the bank on Friday closed 0.39% down at ₹2,121 on BSE.