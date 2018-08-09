MRF Q1 profit rises over two-fold to ₹261 crore

MRF shares today ended 1.73% down at ₹75,499.90 apiece on the BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Tyre maker MRF on Thursday posted over two-fold increase in its net profit to ₹260.74 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹106.53 crore for the same period previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,855.55 crore for the quarter. It was ₹3,971.76 crore during the April-June period of 2017-18, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company today ended 1.73% down at ₹75,499.90 apiece on the BSE