MRF Q1 profit rises over two-fold to ₹261 crore
MRF’s revenue from operations stood at ₹3,855.55 crore for the first quarter , as against ₹3,971.76 crore during the same period of 2017-18
Last Published: Thu, Aug 09 2018. 04 17 PM IST
New Delhi: Tyre maker MRF on Thursday posted over two-fold increase in its net profit to ₹260.74 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹106.53 crore for the same period previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,855.55 crore for the quarter. It was ₹3,971.76 crore during the April-June period of 2017-18, MRF said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company today ended 1.73% down at ₹75,499.90 apiece on the BSE
First Published: Thu, Aug 09 2018. 04 17 PM IST
