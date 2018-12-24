Bank strike called this week: 5 things to know

About 1 million employees of various banks have called for a one-day strike on December 26 to protest against the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda. Photo: PTI

About 1 million employees of various banks, including some private lenders, have called for a one-day strike on December 26 to protest against the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda. The strike call comes days after officers of public sector bank officers went on a one-day strike last Friday, demanding immediate wage revision. The nation-wide strike by around 3.20 lakh officers had partially impacted banking operations affecting services like deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearances and issuance of demand drafts, among others.

Here are five things to know the bank strike called on December 26:

1) In September, government had announced merger of state -owned Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, both under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the RBI, with larger peer Bank of Baroda, creating the third largest lender. “This amalgamation is not in the interest of banks or bank customers. It is rather detrimental to both,” the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said.

2) The UFBU is an umbrella organisation of nine unions, including the All-India Bank Officers Confederation, the All- India Bank Employees Association and the National Organisation of Bank Workers, among others.

3) The unions say post-merger, a large number of branches will be closed and customers will be have to face hardships as already banks are burdened with various government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra, social security insurance, and Pradhan Mantri housing scheme, among others.

4) Around 3.20 lakh officers from various state-run banks were on a one-day strike on December 21, seeking immediate wage revision and opposing the proposed merger. The nation-wide strike had partially impacted banking operations. Bank managements have mandated the industry lobby Indian Bank Association (IBA) to negotiate for scale 1-3 but unions want this to be raised up to scale 7. The wage talks are on for the past 13 months between the unions and IBA, the latter has offered a wage revision of 8%.

5) In the past wage settlement, which was for the period November 1, 2012 to October 31, 2017, the employees got a 15% hike.