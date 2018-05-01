Tata Motors April domestic sales up 86% to 53,511 units
New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday posted 86% jump in domestic sales at 53,511 units in April, led by strong sales in commercial and passenger vehicle (PV) segments.
The company had sold 28,844 units during the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles in the month under review grew by 126% to 36,276 units compared to 16,017 units in the year-ago period.
“Various macro-economic factors, infrastructure growth, improved industrial activities and consumption-led demand contributed to the growing volumes,” Tata Motors commercial vehicles business unit president Girish Wagh said.
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 17,235 units last month as compared with 12,827 units in April 2017, up 34%. “While there were challenges in market, strong demand for new generation products like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Hexa lead the growth in April,” Tata Motors passenger vehicles business unit president Mayank Pareek said.
The company’s exports last month stood at 3,010 units, up 41% over last year.
