Zomato launches operations in 25 new cities in India

Every month, over 19 million users in India use Zomato to make food choices, the company said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Wednesday said it has launched operations in 25 new cities across the country.

With this move, the company is now present across 63 cities in India, Zomato said in a statement.

The newly launched cities include Vijayawada, Raipur, Madurai, Jodhpur, Thrissur, Ajmer, Manali, Alappuzha, Gorakhpur, Kota, Manipal, Dharamshala, Haridwar, Jalandhar, Jammu, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Udupi, Cuttack, Shimla, Palakkad, and Srinagar among others, it added.

Zomato Listings Business global head Oytun Calapover said: “India continues to be our highest priority market and we will continue to expand and build further depth within the country.” Every month, over 19 million users in India use Zomato to make food choices, the company said.

At present, Zomato is present in 24 countries and serves more than 50 million users every month, offering users a list of over a million restaurants.