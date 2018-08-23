Chanda Kochhar probe report by November, says ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank had appointed B.N. Srikrishna to investigate allegations of conflict of interest and quid pro quo against Kochhar in the Videocon loan case. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: A panel set up under retired justice B. N. Srikrishna to probe allegations against ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar is expected to submit its report in the next three months, the bank’s chairman said on Thursday. ICICI Bank had appointed Srikrishna to investigate allegations of conflict of interest and quid pro quo against Kochhar in the Videocon loan case.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India banking conclave ICICI Bank’s non-executive chairman G.C. Chaturvedi said a final decision on Kochhar’s will be taken after receiving the panel’s report adding that she continues to be the bank’s MD and CEO.

Chaturvedi said that the bank has not yet replied on the Videocon notice by capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and will do so only after receiving the panel’s report.

Sebi had initiated proceedings against ICICI Bank Ltd for non-disclosure of information in the matter of alleged conflict of interest in the grant of loans to the Videocon group.

Sebi had sent the bank and Kochhar a notice alleging violation of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and for not making adequate disclosures.

Kochhar had proceeded on leave till the completion of the investigation. The bank had appointed Sandeep Bakhshi, the head of its life insurance arm, as chief operating officer of the bank. Bakhshi will run the bank and report to the board till Kochhar remains on leave.