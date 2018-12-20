IL&FS to sell education, fund management business

IL&FS is also selling its securities business, renewable energy assets and road and its EPC capabilities. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The new board at debt-laden IL&FS is soliciting expressions of interest for a sale of its stake in IL&FS Education & Technology Services Limited (IETS) along with other subsidiary businesses and in its alternative investment fund management business through IL&FS Investment Managers Limited (IIML) along with all its associated fund management platforms, as well as sponsor commitments relating to a few of the funds, the company announced in a press release.

The education business provides ed-tech services to K-12 schools and students through its proprietary digital content, devices, platforms and solutions, as well as (in a joint initiative with National Skills Development Corporation) offers job linked vocational skills programmes for the youth. Further, the businesses in its subsidiaries provide advisory and project management services to the central and state governments and industries for development of common infrastructure in industrial clusters, and technology-led knowledge management and assessment services for education, vocational skills and corporates.

The alternative investment fund management business, undertaken principally through IIML, manages private equity funds, infrastructure debt funds, etc., with total assets under management of roughly Rs 13,340 crore.

IL&FS is undertaking a series of asset monetisation programmes to pay off its Rs 91,000 crore debt. This includes the sale of its securities business, its renewable energy assets and its road and its EPC capabilities. All asset sales will be subject to requisite approvals (including the NCLT) before the transactions are implemented.

