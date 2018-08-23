Britannia Industries to split stock in 1:2 ratio
The company will split shares with a face value of Rs 2 into two equity shares of Re 1 each
New Delhi: The board of Britannia Industries on Thursday approved a share split in 1:2 ratio to make the stock more affordable for small retail investors and increase liquidity. The Kolkata-based company will split shares with a face value of Rs 2 into two equity shares of Re 1 each.
The company said in a regulatory filing that the division would be subject to the approval of the members and authorities as applicable. “There had been a significant rise in the market price of the equity shares of the company over the last one year,” it said. “In order to improve the liquidity of the company’s equity shares in stock markets and to make them more affordable for small retail investors, it is proposed to sub-divide equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each into two equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each,” it added.
Britannia Industries stock closed 0.43% up on the BSE on Thursday.
More From Companies »
- NDMC relaxes eligibility criteria for Taj Mansingh auction
- Backing Elon Musk’s dream, option traders bet on Tesla at $430
- Meet the people helping Tim Cook run Apple
- Chanda Kochhar wants to be reappointed on ICICI Securities board
- Hidesign opens store in Sarajevo, Bosnia; targets ₹200 crore turnover this year
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Congress finalizes its strategy to corner govt on Rafale before polls
- India seeks to develop ‘Amazon of logistics services’, test run likely by March next year
- Corporate legal accountability & watchdogs’ role
- Opinion | Bank guarantees for the construction sector
- Britannia Industries to split stock in 1:2 ratio
Mark to Market »
- Will paint makers take a hit to avoid GST anti-profiteering clause?
- Kerala floods impact: Cement demand, prices to take a hit
- Nestle India: Noodles good, coffee better in first half of 2018
- How GDP new series changes the picture of Indian economy
- India oil import costs set to rise as Iran US sanctions kick in