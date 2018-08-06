Rajan Nanda death: An emotional Amitabh Bachchan pens obituary

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta is married to Rajan Nanda’s son Nikhil Nanda.

New Delhi: Businessman Rajan Nanda, father-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, died last night at a hospital in Gurgaon. Bachchan, who was in Bulgaria for the shooting of his upcoming film Brahmastra, is now on his way back to India. “My relative Mr Rajan Nanda, Nikhil’s father and father-in-law of Shweta, just passed away. Leaving for India,” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

T 2891 -" Nothing is perfect... the sooner we accept it, the happier we will be."~ Ef

जीवन में कुछ भी परिपूर्ण नहीं होता ; जितनी जल्दी इसे स्वीकार लिया जाए , उतने ही हम ख़ुश और सम्पन्न रहेंगे ~ ab pic.twitter.com/nszmLeftZg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2018

Excerpts from Amitabh Bachchan’s blog on Rajan Nanda:

“.. an extended family it is .. but at times distended, with matter, is its inventor architect, with what and how much needs attention therein ..

how to or not to, convey, state, condition .. pretend ? convey all ? subtlety put in words that convey but do not convey ..? what ?

how then to react to adverse , mounting to near admonition by the family towards the inventor, for neglect, disinterest , non notice , complain of giving to others and not to person particular .. what ..?

how then to keep the quiet of what transpires within, and not be opened to all ?

how to responsive be, for the sarcasm and use of language, that at times attracts verbiage rambling, harbouring sarcastic cynicism, distasteful and filled with dismissive adjectives ..?

how ..?

.. there is not all that can find itself on pages of post in the describe, that is yearned by all .. all cannot be disclosed, not for any reason particular .. not for the reverse intent .. but for the factual concern that the page does not in confidence rely on any one Ef , but that the platform does form the excited and freedom free ‘content’ for its own ‘pages’ with the multitudinous others ..!!

… news and information causes the building of the greatest invention in modern times after the prehistoric discovery of the wheel .. wherefrom to obtain it , what to discolour it in the varied rainbow across the horizon, and in which prêt-à-porter design to run it in a fashion board walk among glittering flashes and applauding humanity on either side .. !

… yes the personal tragedy is now in discloser and transmitted .. but it had a lead .. a lead of distress and anxiety and apprehension from a time of some immediate length .. the obvious nested facts were not pressed into the print of this page, but there were hidden hints of them in it ..

my hidden heart can bleed within .. unseen .. but it takes not away the pain of its emission ..

instead .. it pleads not for attention but gets beaten for the absence of its attention about ..

.. this be the burden that shall be ever carried .. this be the beast that shall never be vanquished .. this ogre shall remain wrapped in attached splendour about us .. and if not understood , stop being that pedestal that they who wonder are put on ..

I .. i be that .. i be that bear .. i better be ..

that is the summation for all in generation ..

Rajan Nanda is survived by wife Ritu Nanda—eldest daughter of late superstar Raj Kapoo—and two children, Nikhil and Natasha Nanda.